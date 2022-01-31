How to be connected 24 hours with your doctor | We are Future

#SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to promote their talent and awaken their passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This webseries is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the thirty-second and last of the season, the doctor in Biochemistry and Biomedicine Teresa Arnandis, better known on the internet as Lady Science, explains to us how very soon we will all become “digital patients”. What does this mean? What if, before making a diagnosis or recommending a treatment, the doctor could cross-reference all the data in your medical history with the latest scientific advances published on your illness or the experience of other patients in seconds? What if it also knew your genome and could be live monitoring information from your body that you could never describe with such precision, so that no symptom is left out of the equation? Well, thanks to artificial intelligence, big data and technologies that are already becoming the order of the day, such as those bracelets or watches capable of measuring your heart rate or the concentration of oxygen in your blood live, that will be exactly what will happen. Your doctor will have much more and better information, and, during the consultation, will be able to offer absolutely personalized attention. A reality that can already benefit, for example, diabetes patients, who, thanks to a device connected to the body, receive notifications on their mobile that warn of low blood sugar…

Discover in this video how much artificial intelligence can do for our health soon…