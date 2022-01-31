how marvel turned them into a big marketing claim

Since the invention of the seventh art, if there is one thing that has served us as a sign that a movie had ended, it was the credits scenes. That moment when the lights in the room come on and you wake up while cleaning your pants from the remains of popcorn that have slipped by accident. Nowadays, however, movies like Eternals or Spider-Man: No Way Home sProof that post-credits scenes have become an extra and expected part of the modern movie experience.

That the show is not over yet.

But as present as those sequences now seem, this obsession is actually a fairly recent phenomenon. There is no doubt that superhero movies are responsible for this trend. have become a mainstay of blockbusters. But are they really a cynical marketing tool or the secret weapon of cinema?

Post-credits scenes have been present in movies for decades: at the end of The Incorrigible Meatballs from 1979, a character wakes up in his bed in the middle of a lake, but they have been on the rise in recent years. Winks or scenes have appeared to tell you: “Don’t worry, the world hasn’t ended”, since Matrix Resurrections until don’t look up. However, there is a study uses them more often, driving the trend. The studio that reset fan expectations for when a movie ends: Marvel.

Despite being the most dominant entertainment force in pop culture, there is still an unquenchable thirst for more and more Marvel. Part of the marketing schemePart of the reward for loyalty, the post-credits scenes are an important part of the fan experience. But it is not something exactly new, nor original.

It comes from way before

The first one seems to be the poster at the end of The Silencers, a 1966 James Bond parody starring Dean Martin, according to the website What’s After the Credits?, the scene in question parodied the James Bond tradition of teasing a future installment, but instead of a typical “James Bond will return” text seen in the 007 movies, The Silencers featured actual footage of Dean Martin lounging on a bed with several scantily clad women while overlay text read: “Next: Matt Helm meets the lovely Kravezit on Murderer’s Row.”

It was not until 1979, after The Muppet Movie show Animal telling the audience to “go home” after the credits, which these scenes started to play with some regularity, and almost exclusively, in comedies. Masters of the Universe In 1987, the presumed dead Skeletor emerges from underwater to proclaim that he will return, but the film’s poor box office performance prevented that from happening. (Beware of promising what cannot be fulfilled!)

And they didn’t start to catch on until the early 2000s, when franchise installments like X Men or Fast&Furious found ways to close up the loose ends of their films and, at the same time, leave the door open for future deliveries.





How Marvel turned it into a cinephile experience

However, these franchises did not do it with the enough consistency to the point where audiences came to expect that extra scene. And that’s where Marvel comes in. The first scene was used in Iron Man, also the studio’s first film. After watching Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) become a hero, audiences were treated to a 36-second sneak peek. Tony walks into his house and is greeted by a shadowy voice telling him that he is part of a larger universe. He’s not the only superpowered man on the planet; in fact, there is an entire universe that has not even begun to scratch the surface.

“Nick Fury, Director of SHIELD: I’m here to talk to you about the Avenger initiative,” says the mystery man (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), revealing his true identity. And so, in less than a minute, Marvel introduced the first steps of everything that would come after.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, came up with the idea of ​​including something else after the credits in the MCU movies thanks to the impression that some 80s movies left on him. “I always liked it, whether it was all in one day or Masters of the Universe“, he explained in a 2017 interview. In all in one day, after the credits, Ferris (Matthew Broderick) tells the audience to go home. “It was like a little reward for me to see the credits,” he said.





So his idea was a little different. Instead of telling the audience to go home, he and Marvel essentially told them they’d be back. More heroes were on the way. More villains too. Iron Man was not something unique: he was going to be part of the superhero team. just had to wait, because more things were going to happen.

But of course, all of this depended on Marvel becoming an entertainment giant. And boy did he do it. Marvel’s opening credits scenes followed this kind of cinematic pattern, and in a way, Marvel began to train your audience. The incredible Hulk from 2008 included a scene where Tony Stark has a meeting with General Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), who hints that a team is being formed. In Iron Man 2, from 2010, there is a credits scene that gives us our first glimpse of Mjolnir, Thor’s magical hammer that shoots thunder.

Fans began to realize that if they left early, they would miss out on a bit of the flavor of the next movie. So they ended up sitting down to watch the names of the camera assistants or wardrobe managers go by. As explained in this Vox article, it’s like icing on ice cream, or even receiving a fortune cookie at the end of a meal. We don’t need it, it won’t fill us anymore. But we wait for it.

A marketing tool?

Every Marvel project, especially in its credits scenes, includes references (subtle and not so subtle) to the original comics. It can be a logo (Captain Marvel), or a mysterious object (Eternals), or some unexplained character (Harry Styles cameo). These references come from a six decade old archive that is still being written today. Given the sprawling and sometimes far-fetched nature of comics, the failure of audiences to pick up on these references, especially on first viewing, is a feature, not a bug.

Marvel created an incentive for their fans that simultaneously benefits the studio. The more they know about a comic book character, the better informed they will be about the next release. If the problem is not knowing enough, consuming more and more Marvel becomes the solution. The objective is continue to consume more and more, non-stop. In a way, Marvel has created the perfect cycle. Articles, social media discussions, podcasts, and everything on the internet fuel the business and keep the conversation going until the next premiere.

An unstoppable money-making machine with no expiration date.