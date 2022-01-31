How many followers does Messi have on Instagram? 1, 5.10 million… you will be surprised | ON24

Lionel Messi reached 300 million followers on his official Instagram account this Wednesday (@leomessi), something that only three other accounts have achieved it since this social network was created: the officer of Instagramthat of the Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldowho today has 391 million fans, and that of the American businesswoman and model Kylie Jennerwhich has 302 million fans.

Messi, who also has 105 million followers on Facebook, has been active in recent months on Instagram, posting posts and uploading stories to express himself, as he did recently with his post-Covid reflection, or even to show us part of his intimacy with his family.

The 10 Instagram accounts with the most followers

Instagram (@instagram): 460 million followers

– Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 390 million

– Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 300 million

– Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 300 million

– Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 289 million

– The Rock (@therock): 289 million

– Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 288 million

– Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian): 278 million

– Beyonce (@beyonce): 231 million

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 215 million