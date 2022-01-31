How does Khloé Kardashian feel about her sister Kim dating Pete Davidson?

Khloe Kardashian has given to Peter Davidson the stamp of approval for dating your older sister kim kardashianaccording to information from Page Six.

“She loves Pete and is very happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” a website source told the website exclusively.

Another source close to the family confirmed that Khloe, 37, “loves” that Davidson, 28, is dating Kim, 41, and that the Good American co-founder and the “Saturday Night Live” star “get along.” very well”.

“She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” the second source reiterated. “We hear that her friends and closest family members approve on both sides.”

Khloé is enjoying her sister’s new partner so much, she recently joined the two of them for dinner in Los Angeles. Kim’s friends Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro and Tracy Romulus were also at the night out.

The group visited 60out Escape Room, which we’re told the comedian rented out for optimal privacy. The teams were divided into boys vs. girls, and it seems that the competitive side of the comic came out, as the “boys team won”.

However, despite emerging victorious in the escape room, Davidson footed the bill at dinner for his billionaire girlfriend and all her friends at Quarters Korean BBQ.

“He made sure to call the restaurant ahead of time to take care of the bill and get it sorted out,” a source said. “Pete was such a gentleman. He took care of everything and wanted Kim and her friends to have the best time.”

Khloé, who previously called Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West her “brother” amid their divorce, isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to support Kim and Davidson. Family matriarch Kris Jenner has previously been reported in multiple outlets as being “obsessed” with Pete, and according to Page Six, she claims the Skims founder’s friends feel the same way.

“All the friends on both sides love them together,” a source said, adding that the relationship is “very easy and effortless” and there are “lots of laughs and smiles.”

Kim and Davidson were photographed leaving their date by the paparazzi a few days ago, and the couple looked very romantic as they held hands on the way to the car.

“Pete and Kim are affectionate and very cute,” said a source. “You can tell they are very happy together.”

Kim filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021, but it has not been fully finalized as of yet. She and the Yeezy CEO, who is now dating actress Julia Fox, have 4 children together: North Saint, Chicago and Psalm.