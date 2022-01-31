How could he beat the United States in the Qualifiers?

The tie against Costa Rica complicated the picture for Mexican teamwho let slip the possibility of outscoring U.S. What’s more, Mexico there was only one point above Panamathe rival he will face on Wednesday.

With 18 units, the Tri currently marches in position three of the Octagonal End of the Concacaf. The United States boasts the same amount of points, but with a favorable goal difference, since it has +6 and the Aztecs +5. This fact allows the USA to continue in the second position of the classification.

Mexico will have to beat Panama in the Azteca to keep alive the possibility of overcoming the Stars and Stripes team. However, the Greens will have to wait for the United States to lose or draw at home with Honduras.

If both teams Mexico and the United Statesthey win their matches, then the Tri he would have to wait for his result to be bulky to be able to overcome the goal difference that the table of Gregg Berhalter.

In any case, the table is set so that the next match between the two, to be played on March 24, has a special seasoning.

