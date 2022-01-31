Honduras officially said goodbye to Qatar 2022 after losing to El Salvador in the Olympic

2022-01-30

Honduras could not before The Savior. He consumed one more setback playing at home and lost an unbeaten record that had been in force since 1969, that is, he was 53 years old. The Salvadorans won (2-0) for the first time in Honduran territory in World Cup qualifiers.

With goals from Nelson Bonilla at 35 and Darwin Cerén at 90+2, La Selecta put another nail in the catracho coffin, which continues to be the shame of the Concacaf tie. Five defeats and a draw at home, ridiculous. Honduras ceased to be respected and continues to be recast in last place on the road to Qatar 2022, which went from being an illusion to a nightmare. The national coach filled the initial formation with changes. He sent seven changes to the court compared to the eleven he played against Canada, all this thinking about the United States, incredibly he did Coito’s. The national squad tried everywhere to beat the Salvadoran goal but it was impossible. The goalkeeper mario gonzalez and the corpulent defender Eric Zavaleta they were impassable. The goal in the bicolor is cursed and we are prisoners of it. Honduras was the one that tried first. At 9 ‘Kevin López exceeded his area and sent a nice cross but inside the area Bryan Róchez could not give the ball a good direction. The cuscatlecos were saved.

Enrico Duenas He approached the frame of “Buba” López at 12′ after a series of rebounds in the book, a tepid shot tried the door. At 14 he himself shot but the ball went over the crossbar. The “H” kept pressing the throttle and landed a corner kick. Kevin López again centered the heart of the Salvadoran area and Bryan Róchez from the head missed again. That at 18′. The Honduran dynamite was activated again at 29′ when Bryan Róchez, who was trying, tried his luck with a powerful right hand but what happened above the guanaco gate. El Salvador was emboldened and put our lower zone in a tight spot. He attacked through Enrico Dueñas, the engine of La Selecta, who served it to Christian Gil Hurtado who with a feint shook a mark but his shot went to the side of Edrick Menjívar’s left paral. The cuscatlecos continued to do so and arrived with more clarity. At 35′ the brainy Enrico Dueñas managed it, supplied Nelson Bonilla and he played inside the area taking off Denil Maldonado’s mark and when he finished well, he defined the 0-1 as a crack.

Bonilla thus scored the first goal for El Salvador in World Cup qualifiers in Honduran territory since the first game played in 1969 at the Nacional in Tegucigalpa. The first half vanished between sterile arrivals from Honduras that did not worry a visiting defense very well commanded by the gringo Eriq Zavaleta, who kept Róchez at bay and contained the dangerous advances that Bryan Moya tried. In the complement the “H” improved, but Cerén liquidated it “Bolillo” Gómez, who incredibly decided to take care of important pieces with the United States in mind, brought in Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Edwin Rodríguez in the second half. To kill or be killed, all for dignity… The “H” took advantage of the spaces left on the edge of the La Selecta area in the first minutes of the supplementary stage and appeared through shots from Kervin Arriaga and Edwin Rodríguez, both without any luck. El Salvador took control of the match in a stretch of the second half and wanted to hurt the Honduran heart even more. A non-application in defense left Jairo Henríquez well outlined, who shot but the ball hit the catracha wall. And nothing came of it for Honduras. An unexpected bombshell Bryan Moya demanded Mario González, Salvadoran goalkeeper, and he served the ball to Alberth Elis who had been closing the play but the ball got tangled up in his feet and the goal cry was drowned out, that at 58′

.Honduras seemed to get the claw. When the stopwatch showed us the minute 67′ Elis managed to get water from the well. He came out playing at speed, left marks behind and gave the ball to Romell Quioto who advanced a few meters, however, he made a mistake in the center because he left Moya behind, who came to close the play; the striker finished off but a Salvadoran deprived that the ball will be embedded in the visiting goal. The bicolor took possession of the ball, danced down the wings, Romell Quioto changed sectors and disoriented the Salvadorans. Elis again put pressure up and in one he played together with Edwin Rodríguez ended in a placed shot of the “10” that with some difficulty the visiting goalkeeper controlled in two times. That at 74. Following this, Honduras continued to intensify the Cuscatleca area. Denil Maldonado He joined the attack and with a stubborn blow he took paint from the transversal, almost the “H”, which was more impetus than effectiveness. After 75 minutes, El Salvador played its match, took it to the limit and despaired an ineffective Honduras that drowned in the sea of ​​laments and mediocrity.