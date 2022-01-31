‘Hey Mexico!’ Instead of the homophobic scream

During the game of Mexico National Team in view of Costa Rica at Aztec stadium, the new protocol was carried out against the famous homophobic cry, since the mexican directive He is already doing everything possible so that the fans forget that expression.

It seems that in this first test everything is going well, because during the first part of the meeting, the 2,000 attendees paid attention and the new cry was born: “Hey, Mexico!”

During clearances of Keylor Navas, Tico goalkeeper, the few fans set the example and began with the new exclamation in favor of ours.

There was also a new protocol for the entry of the fans to the Stadium, Well, now people will have to register so that they have a QR code, which will be used to identify the people who make the forbidden cry.

louis yon he oversaw this new system and spoke about it. “I think that at the end of the day it is a project in which, if one day the cry is raised, hopefully not, people can be identified and they are sanctioned and not the entire stadium,” he explained. the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

