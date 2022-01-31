Héctor Herrera assures that the Azteca stadium no longer weighs and Rafa Márquez went to the intersection to answer him

2022-01-30

the statements he gave Hector Herrera this week about the weight of the Azteca stadium for these World Cup qualifiers they continue to give something to talk about and many figures, among them Rafael Marquez, they went out to the intersection to answer the player.

”They say that the Azteca is big and it imposes… yes, it imposes and it’s very nice, but the atmosphere is not so strong for the rival to say ‘I’m screwed’, so to speak. In that aspect we could be stronger, it is something that I see or would like to see in my country,” the midfielder assured in a dialogue with W Radio.

And he added: “I would like to see people really involved. When you go to Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, you always feel from the moment you arrive. In El Salvador, people are involved with the team and they play music, games and everything so that we don’t rest well. You feel them when you arrive at the stadium, how they squeeze you from the beginning, not only when you enter the field. On the field they make you feel what you are playing and that you are not welcome”.