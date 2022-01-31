He confesses! Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her divorce from Chris Martin

U.S-. Gwyneth Paltrow fulfilled the wish of his fans and answered all their questions in a question and answer session that he shared in his stories of Instagram. The actress drew attention on social networks for her replies about her divorce from Chris Martinthe leader of Coldplaywhom she compared to her current husband Brad Falchuck.

To start, Paltrow He answered a few simple questions before taking the plunge and giving important details about his personal life. After answering “what was she doing” or if she would watch someone cry at a red light, the actress replied to a fan who asked her: “Have you ever had sex with Robert Downey Jr in the movies or after”. These made a couple in the movies of Hombre de Hierro.

Paltrowwho played Pepper Potts alongside Robert Downey Jr.in the movies Hombre de HierroHe insisted that he had never done it. She simply replied, “That’s a no.” The actress also spoke about her relationship with Martinfrom whom he filed for divorce in 2015. After their separation, the star married Brad Falchuck and the musician became a boyfriend with dakota johnson.

Paltrowwho became famous for “consciously disassociating herself” from Martin When the two announced their divorce, he opened up about the process in their Q&A session after being asked, “Do you feel like you can really move on after a divorce?” The actress responded, “Oh, absolutely. It’s a great opportunity to be ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want and what you deserve.”

Paltrow got married with Falchuk three years after she and Martin they will separate The two married in 2018, and the actress said last year that she still feels she and her husband are “in the honeymoon phase” of their relationship. When a fan asked: “How is your husband? We miss him on Instagram!” the star shared a video of her and him lying next to each other as she tells him, “They miss you on Instagram.”