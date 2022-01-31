“Harry Potter: I return to Hogwarts”: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint cry in pain for Alan Rickman and Helen McCrory, their deceased companions | CELEBS NNDC | SPORT-PLAY

The special one “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” continues to give little-known details of the filming of the eight films in the saga, however, the most emotional moment came when the cast members remembered the actors who ceased to exist.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint in addition to Tom Felton they broke before cameras when remembering the characters of the film series that have already ceased to exist.

The protagonists of the saga were moved to pay tribute to their deceased castmates, including Helen McCrory (‘Narcissa Malfoy’, Alan Rickman (‘Severus Snape’), Richard Griffiths (‘Vernon Dursley’), among others.

Remembering these stars, the actor who played Harry Potter noted through tears: “I feel really lucky to have some contact with the incredible amount of people who have passed away. I will be very old one day and I will say that I knew that absolute legend”.

During the section in memoriam, the actress who gave life to Hermione Grainger also broke down when talking about her deceased companions: “Obviously it’s amazing to be back, but so many people thought they would be here for a lot longer like Helen, Alan and Richard.”, he lamented with a broken voice.

In turn, the remembered Ron Weasley, a character played by Rupert Grintcomplemented the words of Emma Watson and lamented the departure of this group of actors: “They are like a family, they just left too soon. We cry the same way. Too soon”.

Tom Felton’s Tears

The actor who played the villain Draco Malfoy also cried in the special for the 20th anniversary of the first installment of the franchise: “Harry Potter: The Philosopher’s Stone”, this after he paid tribute to his mother in fiction, Helen McCrory.

“She taught me many things. You see? I can’t even say it.” the young actor pointed out with a broken voice. “She had this ability, yes, she showed a lot of empathy with her eyes. It was a real pleasure working with her.”he added.

Other actors like Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore), Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley; John Hurt, who was Garrick Ollivander, and Alan Rickman, the always remembered Severus Snape, received a tribute in the special that HBO Max premiered on January 1.

