Goodbye to makeup and filters! Salma Hayek impacts with her natural face

Sometimes the social media filters have become a dilemma due to the transformations of the face, as well as the make-up that could “change” the physique of people, but Salma Hayek once again demonstrated how to empower yourself without the effects or cosmetics.

It turns out that the actress from Veracruz resorted to her official account of Instagram to share a photo in which her face looks completely natural, that is, she joined the trend “no makeup“.

It must be remembered that it is a “movement” in which users are shown as they are, before the social pressures to look “perfect”.

-Related information: In the Dominican Republic, Camila Cabello poses on a yacht and is more radiant than ever!

Although it is not the first time that the Hollywood star She cares about motivating women to show themselves with everything and imperfections, on this occasion she shared a snapshot where she put aside mascara and eyeliner.

In the photograph, it can only be seen from the shoulders to the head, but highlighting its beauty on a Sunday afternoon, since it only added the hashtags #NoMakeup and #SelfieSunday.

Given this, the reactions from his more than 20 million followers in Instagram They did not wait and expressed how “beautiful” it looks, as well as that it is “a pride of Mexico”.

Salma Hayek’s relationship with her husband’s children

On the other hand, the name of the protagonist of “Frida” did not go unnoticed in recent days, since Mathilde Pinaultone of his stepdaughters, revealed what the relationship between them is like.

According to the magazine Vanity Fairsaid his father’s wife, Francois-Henri Pinault “it is a life”, although “it has a complicated life”.

“He taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing everything to the simplicity of everyday life. I call her often, and when something doesn’t work out, she has the power to take the iron out of difficulties and turn them into obstacles that have to be faced little by little”.

No doubt Salma Hayek He has become a source of inspiration, but not only for his family, but for all his admirers.