Getafe and Chivas agree to finalize the transfer of José Juan Macías

The Getafe and Guadalajara teams agreed to end the loan of Mexican striker José Juan Macías.

After six months on loan with Getafe, the Spanish team and the Mexican club Guadalajara agreed to dismissal of striker José Juan Macías, as announced this Monday through an official statement issued from Spain.

And although a few days ago, Macías announced that he terminated his contract, Getafe formalized the release of the attacker along with Chivas, for which the Mexican thus concluded his assignment in the Azulón team.

The striker played eight games between the League and Copa del Rey. in which he barely played 200 minutes.

Macías was linked to the Spanish club by way of a loan with an option to buy and now he has free rein to negotiate a loan with another team.

David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

José Juan Macías’ priority is to continue in Europe, but as ESPN’s René Tovar revealed, there is an option to go to MLSsince it is intended by teams from that tournament.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The player hopes that his future will be resolved soon, as he wants to resume activity and fight again for a place in the Mexican National Teamas injuries prevented the striker from showing his full potential.

A little less than a year before the World Cup, the Mexican striker is looking for a team in which he has minutes, to be able to recover his best level and fight to be in Qatar 2022, in case the possibility of returning to the Tricolor opens up .