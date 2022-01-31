Get the evolutions by exchange in Pokémon Legends like this: Arceus – Nintenderos

We have received some interesting information related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. We are actually talking about legends Pokemon: Arceus and the trade feature.

Various evolutionary methods have been present in the different titles of the franchise. One of them is the evolution by exchange, as was the case with Gengar or Alakazam. In other cases like Magmortar or Electivire these they would have to have a specific object when being exchanged.

In Pokemon Legends the way this type of Pokémon evolves has been changed, so players won’t have to rely on others to complete the Pokédex 100%. Here is more information about it:

Modifications in the evolutions by exchange in Pokémon Legends

To be able to evolve a Pokémon that doesn’t need a specific item, such as Kadabra we will need to give the Pokémon a Link Cable, which we can find in commercial stalls such as those present in Villa Jubileo.

Below you can see all the Pokémon that evolve by Cable Link:

golem (wire link)

Alakazam (wire link)

Gengar (wire link)

Machamp (wire link)

On the other hand, those Pokémon that needed a specific item trade, like Scyther evolving into Scizor needed a metallic coating, we should simply give them that object, as if it were an evolutionary stone in previous titles. We can find this type of objects by exchanging them for Gratitude Points at the Changa trading post inside Villa Jubileo, in the upper right.

Below you can see all the Pokémon that evolve by specific objects such as Metallic Coating or Magmatizer:

Scizor (metal coating)

dusknoir (Terrible canvas)

Rhyperior (Protective)

Electivire (electrifier)

magmortar (Magmatizer)

Porygon 2 (Improvement)

Porygon Z (Strange Disk)

What do you think?

