Gerardo Martino is no longer in Mexico and the FMF already has his replacement in the Tri

The replacement for Gerardo Martino that the FMF would already have ready

January 30, 2022 6:55 p.m.

The Mexican sports analyst Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda through his social networks assured that in the Mexican Football Federation would be considering replacing Gerardo Martino after the bad game that El Tri gave in the Azteca stadium.

More Mexican national team news:

The player that Hirving Lozano does not want in El Tri and shows it on the pitch

According to the sports journalist, if Mexico classifies the Qatar World Cup 2022the luck of Gerardo Martino It would already be kicked out, since Tata’s forms do not please the FMF, who would already have the replacement of the Argentine DT.

Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda assures that louis yon has already decided that Michael Herrera would be the new helmsman for the Mexican team, all this if Gerardo Martino does not add the 7 points he offered at the owners’ meeting last December.

How much would it cost Mexico to call Miguel Herrera in El Tri?

According to Goal, the salary of Gerardo Martino It is $2.5 millionbut with less than a year to go before the World Cup, the Mexican Football Federationl would not write off more than two million dollars. In the case of Tigres, an agreement could be reached for Herrera to return to the squad once the World Cup has been played.

More Mexican national team news:

Martino explodes against Hirving Lozano, all for defending his scholarship