George Clooney on reuniting with Julia Roberts for his first rom-com in years

George Clooney has been in the acting game for a long time, and has even directed stars like Ben Affleck . He has worked with many of the biggest names in Hollywood, frequently appearing alongside the likes of Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Now he is preparing to meet another of his ocean eleven co-stars of What he will join julia roberts in the next ticket to paradisewhich will be his first romantic comedy in several years.

In an interview with Term George Clooney comments on what has led him to star in another romantic comedy, a genre he hasn’t really explored since 1996 when he was in A good day alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. According to Clooney, ticket to paradise is something special”. Said the actor/director,

This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day…

Even though George Clooney is a handsome man and has been considered one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs for decades, he’s not a face you’d normally put in front of a romantic comedy. Most of the time, he’s doing more dramatic work, and even when he’s doing comedy, it’s usually not of the romantic variety.

That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been romance in his movies, though, and in the same interview, George Clooney acknowledges his history of “sarcastic” on-screen romances (which is presumably how he classifies Joel and Ethan Coen’s satirical films). intolerable cruelty with Catherine Zeta-Jones). Another great title that comes to mind is, of course, Clooney and Julia Roberts’ relationship in the Ocean’s Eleven Serie. Clooney recalls consulting Roberts about committing to paradise ticketssaying,

I’ve done some snarks, you know, and in this one, Julia and I are mean to each other in the funniest way, and the second I read it, I called Julia up and said, ‘Did you? Take this?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Are you going to do it?’ and she says ‘Are you going to do it? and I said, ‘Yes, if you do.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things.

It’s interesting that George Clooney is returning to the romantic comedy genre, especially now that has turned 60 . However, Clooney doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. If anything, he is speeding things up in both his life and his career. In addition to continuing to make movies, like last year’s the tender barthe star became a mother a few years ago when he and his wife Amal Clooney had twins . clooney has been vigilant to protect them from their fame while continuing to work steadily as an actor and filmmaker.

It’s no wonder George Clooney would re-team with Julia Roberts when he returns to the rom-com genre, as the two have worked together several times over the years; shared credits include not only the oceans trilogy, but also Confessions of a dangerous mind (which Clooney directed) and money monster. The couple is almost always impressive on screen together, so fans should be treated to a rom-com experience on October 21 when ticket to paradise hits theaters.

Head over to our 2022 Movie Calendar to find out all the movies coming out in the next 11 months.