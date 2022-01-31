Gene Simmons (Kiss) comes out in defense of Britney Spears: “She has worked hard to earn her money”



Posted by Redaction –

The career of one of the great pop icons of recent times could have been a story of success and popularity without further ado, but in the case of Britney Spears It has been a battle for control of her life and even her income that has not ended until last November 2021, when the artist has already reached the age of 40. The news comes when a great rock legend as he is Gene Simmons, bass and voice of Kiss, has come to Britney’s defense over her family’s control over an estate of some sixty million dollars.

The social networks of the always direct Simmons, who does not hesitate to show his love of money and the good life whenever he has occasion, they have been the stage in which the Kiss man has shared the article of TMZ that reflected the tight control that the artist’s father exercised over her career, including this message: “It’s not a field I usually get into, but here it goes. Britney Spears has worked hard to earn her money.. No one, including her parents and family, should have anything to say about her finances. Period.”.

Spears’s followers created the movement #FreeBritney to support the artist’s struggle to gain her independence after years of strict family tutelage over her life and work.

Okay. Not usually an area I comment on. But here goes. @Britney Spears earned her money the hard way — she worked for it…No one, including parents and family should have any say regarding her finances. Period. https://t.co/CnXEFknNTZ — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 28, 2022

TO READ MORE: