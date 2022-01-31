Full of gratitude! Ricky Martin honored the team’s work after his most recent release

PUERTO RICO – Ricky Martin He has been enjoying a successful season in his career. Today there is no doubt about this, since the famous puerto rican made his name resound in every corner of U.S during 2021. However, it was this 2022 when he seems to have decided to give a new twist to his artistic brand, starting with the release of his new song.

That was how, a few days ago, the also philanthropist premiered “Another night in LA”. With this song, the Latin American idol would show for the first time the most real aspect of his sexuality and romance through music. A fact that many applauded standing up because, not only did he launch push lines with phrases from old songs, but he finally stopped embodying a heterosexual man.

However, the process that Ricky Martin happened to be able to reach such a conclusion, it was not entirely easy for him. Like all good quality work, the time and investment of money and energy are much more than necessary. However, the Puerto Rican is known to enjoy more than admirable patience and perseverance, which is why he has very briefly recounted on his networks how the creation of his last video was.

“The 3 minutes of a video go by very quickly, but it is a lot of work until we can finally present it. This post is pure gratitude to the great team that gave me their art so that we can enjoy it. Hugs to all. #OtraNocheEnLA #oneLA” wrote the singer in the caption of his most recent post on Instagram, labeling each and every one involved.

Meanwhile, a reel of 3 photos taken from the video took place. In them, you can see Ricky Martin extremely happy and dedicated to his work. Likewise, the reactions did not wait either, being very similar to the good impression that the Puerto Rican left in the photographs. A publication that, as expected, has been made with thousands of likes and hundreds of positive comments towards him.