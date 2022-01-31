from dance classes to ‘Euphoria’

The second season of euphoria is anticipating several of the trends that will triumph in the street style this season. The series inspires original and fun makeup that is pure inspiration for young people of generation Z and who have already worn influencers like the sisters Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, as well as tricks to get very voluminous lips copied by celebrities like Megan Fox or Hailey Bieber.

In addition to being a benchmark in beauty issues, the production has also managed to cause a sensation with garments that promise to mark the looks of this coming spring. This has happened with one of the pieces worn by the character of Cassie Howard played by Sydney Sweeney.

Cassie’s character (Sydney Sweeney) with the ballerina cardigan Instagram @sydney_sweeney

In one of the scenes of the new chapters, the young woman appears with a blue ballerina-style jacket from the American firm ASTR. Cassie wears a design that is reminiscent of the uniform worn by professional dancers for training and which was traditionally pale pink.

ASTR The Label crossover cardigan (36.50 euros) ASTR The Label

A piece that has begun to gain presence in the collections of firms and on Instagram. The influencer Mery Turiel published this past weekend some images in which she posed with a knit cardigan from Zara that conquered her thousands of followers, who asked her where the jacket was from.

Mery Turiel with the Zara cardigan Instagram @meryturiel

The ballerina cardigan is characterized by its silhouette wrap, that is, it has a crossed ‘v’ neckline and is one of the most flattering since it envelops the figure and helps to refine it visually thanks to its side lacing.

read also

Therefore, it is not surprising that this piece, which stylizes all bodies, has all the numbers to become one of the most desired garments of the moment. Sports brands such as Decathlon or Born Living Yoga have various designs of this dancer jacket.

Short jacket with ribbed fabric and crossed neckline by Born Living Yoga (14.95 euros) Born Living Yoga

Zara and & Other Stories have also included in their new collections several models of cardigans with a crossover neckline that they propose to wear with classic jeans, as well as with white pants or even with the pleated skirt that is very fashionable among women. influencers. These are some designs with which to hit and join the unexpected trend of this 2022:

Zara gray knitted cardigan (39.95 euros).

Zara garment Zara

Cable knit jacket, with a V-neckline and long sleeves from Zara (29.95 euros).

Zara garment Zara

Green recycled polyester cardigan from & Other Stories (49 euros).

Garment by & Other Stories & Other Stories

Jacket in ribbed fabric ideal for practicing Decathlon yoga (29.90 euros).