Free Fire codes for today January 31, 2022; all rewards free

To say goodbye to the month of January, in Free Fire we found keys free rewards that we can redeem to get various rewards. East Monday January 31 we find more daily codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the website of Garena.

Free Fire: January 31 Reward Codes

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG

5TG7-6T6R-I7EF

UYGD-HVJD-FERW

BTNY-MHKL-OBV7

C65S-4AEW-DECD

XVGG-TZFS-DCWV

DJSI-9Z76-A5TR

WEF3-4G5B-RTN6

BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9

8V76-C5SR-EDWV

6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6

GW2J-WIE8-F765

TRSF-WEJR-56YG

FBHN-JERU-F76C

6XS5-RFEG-BTHN

FBNI-E7RF-65TS

5TXR-ESDW-EDAN

JMYK-HOIB-8V7C

R9UVPEYJOXZX – Royal Weapon Coupon (x3)

FFPLPQXXENMS – 50 Power Point Bonus

FFCO8BS5JW2D – Green Globe Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N – Personalized room cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS – 50 Power Up Points Bonus

FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Box (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animals Weapon Loot Box (1x)

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q: 1 MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS: Triple Captain

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD – 2 Arma Royale Vouchers

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 – 1 Infiltrator Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Box

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP: 3 Infiltrator Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Boxes

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH – 1 Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)

DM7Z-79JE-A896 – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF: 3 Skull Punker Weapon Loot Boxes (AWM)

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X – 1x Incubator CouponUBB4UFUHBD9P – 2x Weapon Royale Coupon

94UB-T7YA-GUHZ: 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2 Incubator Vouchers

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1 Punisher Weapon Loot Box

96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creator Box 10x

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2 green star tokens, brave crystal and celestial crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighters Rebellion Weapons Loot Box

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian-Marked Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Dove Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1 M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartbreaker (male) (head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2 Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Boxes

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Pack, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin, and 3 Diamante Royale Coupons.

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams