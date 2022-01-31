Free Fire codes for today January 31, 2022; all rewards free
To say goodbye to the month of January, in Free Fire we found keys free rewards that we can redeem to get various rewards. East Monday January 31 we find more daily codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the website of Garena.
For the third year in a row, Free Fire was named the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2021! 🤩🏆
We couldn’t have done it without your support. 💕 We have had many good memories and we can’t wait to celebrate them with you.
Look forward to more amazing events! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/NSBhaRrZRo
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) January 20, 2022
Free Fire: January 31 Reward Codes
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG
- 5TG7-6T6R-I7EF
- UYGD-HVJD-FERW
- BTNY-MHKL-OBV7
- C65S-4AEW-DECD
- XVGG-TZFS-DCWV
- DJSI-9Z76-A5TR
- WEF3-4G5B-RTN6
- BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9
- 8V76-C5SR-EDWV
- 6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6
- GW2J-WIE8-F765
- TRSF-WEJR-56YG
- FBHN-JERU-F76C
- 6XS5-RFEG-BTHN
- FBNI-E7RF-65TS
- 5TXR-ESDW-EDAN
- JMYK-HOIB-8V7C
- R9UVPEYJOXZX – Royal Weapon Coupon (x3)
- FFPLPQXXENMS – 50 Power Point Bonus
- FFCO8BS5JW2D – Green Globe Token (20x)
- XUW3FNK7AV8N – Personalized room cards (2x)
- FFPLNZUWMALS – 50 Power Up Points Bonus
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Box (1x)
- YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid SCAR (7d)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
- W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animals Weapon Loot Box (1x)
- C7QJ-DSV9-779Q: 1 MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
- FFPL-PQLA-MXNS: Triple Captain
- WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
- 53M9-55JG-4KTD – 2 Arma Royale Vouchers
- TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 – 1 Infiltrator Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Box
- UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP: 3 Infiltrator Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Boxes
- 7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH – 1 Skull Punker Weapon Loot Box (AWM)
- DM7Z-79JE-A896 – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
- 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF: 3 Skull Punker Weapon Loot Boxes (AWM)
- SSUP-TVP3-HV9X – 1x Incubator CouponUBB4UFUHBD9P – 2x Weapon Royale Coupon
- 94UB-T7YA-GUHZ: 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2 Incubator Vouchers
- FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box
- MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1 Punisher Weapon Loot Box
- 96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creator Box 10x
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
- TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
- FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2 green star tokens, brave crystal and celestial crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighters Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian-Marked Weapon Skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Dove Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1 M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartbreaker (male) (head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapons Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2 Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Boxes
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1 Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Pack, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin, and 3 Diamante Royale Coupons.
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To start we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams