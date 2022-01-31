Fortnite: Ariana Grande skin leaked, but don’t get excited

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Fortnite celebrated April Fool’s Days with a skin based on the popular Stonks meme. Many players believed that it was a joke on the part of Epic Games, but everything turned out to be real and the skin arrived at the Battle Royale store.

Despite the above, the community did fall for a joke that was orchestrated by the most prominent dataminers of the title. Leakers agreed to publish information that piqued the interest of gamers at the same time: an Ariana Grande skin.

You better not get excited, it was all an April Fool’s Day prank. The community thought the content pack was real because of the various collaborations the game has had and because it was all presented as a leak.

No, Ariana Grande will not reach Fortnite: Battle Royale

The group of dataminers arranged to post an image yesterday purportedly showing off new content that was on the way to Battle Royale, including seasonal cosmetics and an Ariana Grande skin.

At first, no one suspected that it was a joke, as the information was published on the Twitter accounts of well-known leakers, such as HYPEX, at the same time. Thus, many believed that Epic Games was preparing a collaboration with the popular singer.

Dataminers submitted an image of an alleged Ariana Grande content bundle, featuring 2 variants of her skin that were supposed to be released as part of the Battle Royale Idol Series.

However, the excitement was short-lived, as the players noticed the date and concluded that it was all a joke. A part of the community liked the idea, so they hope that, at some point, the singer will have a collaboration in Fortnite. Below I leave you the joke image:

Ariana Grande’s skin is not real

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

