Former America de Santiago Solari soccer player will play in the Liga de Expansión MX

The campus of the Eagles of America what commands Santiago Solari suffered a profound replacement in the winter pass market of the MX League, with a specific intention: to face the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 with an air of renewal. The board took it so seriously that five elements entered and ten left.

Diego Valdés, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Meré and Juan Ferney Otero were the incorporations, while the exits were the protagonists Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Renato Ibarra, Antonio de Jesús López, Emanuel Aguilera, Leonardo Suárez, Fernando Madrigal, Ramón Juárez and Mario Osuna.

All of them were able to fit into different teams immediately, except for the last one mentioned, who, after his experience of a little less than five months in the Eagles of America to join the cast of Indiecito Solari facing different commitments both for the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2021 as for the Concacaf Champions League, only in the last few hours was he able to close his relationship with the Gold of Sinaloa, institution in which he was trained and debuted in the first division.

The reason why Mario Osuna came to Club América

mario osuna came as the spare wheel for Santiago Solari, faced with a fortuitous situation experienced with santiago naveda in a game that America played in August 2021 vs. Puebla at Aztec stadium. That time, the youth suffered a ruptured ligament in his left ankle. For this reason, the Bow arrived at Coapa to supplant it. Fulfilled the mission, the Nest decided not to renew the bond.

The numbers of Mario Osuna in the Águilas del América

mario osuna was introduced as a player of the Eagles of America on August 16 last year. He barely managed to intervene in six games, five for the Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and in one of the Concacaf Champions League, thus registering a total presence of 237 minutes.