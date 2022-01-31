For this amount, Ariana Grande manages to sell her luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills

American singer and actress Ariana Grande managed to sell his luxurious mansionlocated in hollywood hillsin Los Angeles, CaliforniaJust a year after buying it.

The mansion of the interpreter of “Side to Side” was sold for $14 million dollars through the Aaron Kirman Group, a company where her husband works, Dalton Gomez.

The 28-year-old young artist bought the luxurious property in June 2020, for $13.7 million dollars, located near the sunset stripof Los Angeles, highlighted the entertainment site E Online.

The mansion, located on a hill, has an extension of 10,000 square feetIt has four bedrooms, seven full baths, a swimming pool, private gym and a huge media room.

Luxurious and modern mansion

In addition to being luxurious, it has smart technology, which makes it more modern. It has a gourmet kitchen and glass walls. It also has a 300-bottle wine cellar, published TMZ, a site specializing in celebrities.

And according to the real estate agent, the mansion that was Ariana Grande’s has one of the best views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

Without a doubt, the mansion that belonged to the young singer has a privileged view of the hills.

Aaron Kirman, the real estate agent, who took charge of the sale of the mansion, shared a photograph showing the view that the luxury property has.

As well as the facade that shows off large black gates, which stand out in the white facade, which in some parts is surrounded by trees and lights.

It has the best views of Los Angeles

The mansion was built in 2018 in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles and the kitchen has a black granite island. While the huge room has a great view of the hill, where it is located.

The same thing happens in the bedrooms, which by having glass walls, the hillside can be seen in all its splendor.

Shortly before Ariana Grande purchased the lavish mansion, she also purchased a property for $6.75 million in Montecito, Calif. That residence belonged to the presenter Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, the actress Portia de Rossi.

It was just in that residence, where the interpreter of “Thank U, Next” married Dalton Gómez in May. Only 20 guests attended the ceremony.

You can also read:

Ariana Grande gets a restraining order against the stalker who threatened to kill her

Danna Paola boasts a new face and fans confuse her with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande breaks records on Instagram with her wedding photos