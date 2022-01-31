Five must-see dramas to watch this week on HBO Max

Series like “Landscapers” and “Venga Juan” serve for short marathons and also to immerse yourself in surprising stories. (Photos courtesy)

Premieres of recent times and some fictions that have remained in the memory of viewers. On HBO Max you will find all kinds of series that mix drama with other attractive genres. On the list are Landscapers, Venga Juan, Secrets of a marriage, The Undoing Y The White Lotus. These productions are part of those gems that are available to take time out, enjoy and watch at least once in a lifetime.

LANDSCAPERS

This British series stars Olivia Coleman Y David Thewlis, and it is a production that although it has not made much noise, those who have seen it say that it is a very good recommendation. The miniseries consists of only four episodes and is based on real events. Landscapers is the story of Susan Y Christopher Edwardsan apparently normal couple who for 15 years managed to keep hidden the bodies of two people (her parents), whom they had murdered.

“Landscapers”: A seemingly normal British couple becomes the center of an extraordinary investigation when two bodies are discovered in the back garden of their home in England. (HBO)

COME JOHN

This is the third installment of the fiction starring Javier Camarain which a new episode in life as a politician of John Carrasco, to whom all the dirty rags he hides are put back on the table. That makes him a controversial character in the world of politics.

After getting the position he longed for within his party, John Carrasco boasts of having an impressive office, having lost weight and having hair. A life in which he has little time left to dedicate to his family. His euphoria begins to fade when his name appears on a list of those involved in a plot of political corruption.

“Venga Juan” is a Spanish series produced by 100 bullets. It premiered on November 28, 2021. (HBO)

SECRETS OF A MARRIAGE

A drama starring oscar isaac Y Jessica Chastain. The story was created by Hagai Levi and is inspired by the homonymous series made by Ingmar Bergmannin 1973. After passing through the venice festivalthis updated version of the work of bergman It proved to live up to the original.

Secrets of a marriage It consists of five episodes, in which they present Look Y Jonathan, a marriage that is not going through its best moment. Routine, lies and infidelities enter the scene to turn upside down a relationship whose future could have its days numbered.

“Secrets of a Marriage”: Love, hate, desire, monogamy and divorce are examined through a contemporary American couple. (HBO)

THE UNDOING

Nicole Kidman Y Hugh grant are the protagonists of this single season that has six episodes, which make this miniseries the perfect candidate to start and end in a short period of time.

The story revolves around Grace, a successful therapist who presumes to have a dream life, with an exemplary husband and a fabulous son. Her life takes a radical turn when days before the publication of her book, her husband disappears without a trace. A disappearance that shows her that she really didn’t know that man she thought was perfect.

In “The Undoing,” a therapist’s life falls apart after learning that her husband may be responsible for a catastrophe. (HBO)

THE WHITE LOTUS

A series created by Mike White, starring the actors Michael Imperioli Y Aubrey Plaza. This title shows viewers a group of characters ranging from the most hated, to the funniest and most loved.

At the moment the first season of the series is available, which takes place during a week in a tropical luxury resort. In this place a group of guests meet, including a successful businesswoman, her son (a teenage gamer) and a group of wealthy friends. Along with them are also the hotel workers. Everyone will live extraordinary adventures that leave open the possibility of a second season.

In “The White Lotus,” viewers will see the adventures and misadventures of a tropical resort staff and a group of guests over the course of a week. (HBO)

