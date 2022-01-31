first appraisal of teachers

The academic director of CTO, Fernando de Teresa.

This Saturday, January 29, has taken place throughout Spain the MIR exam 2022 convened by the Ministry of Health to access one of the 8,188 seats for doctors offered for this call. After completing the exercise, which the applicants have classified as “medium” difficulty, the academic director of CTO, Ferdinand Theresa, performs a first analysis of this year’s test, which has had a “universal distribution of all medical areas”.

In this first assessment, de Teresa highlights that, although it has been an exam made up of a greater number of questions, which has generated “more uncertainty” among students and teachers, it has been a test with a difficulty and an approach “similar” to that of previous MIR. In total, in this new distribution, a total of 25 image questions have appeared.

Cross-sectional distribution of subjects in the MIR 2022

The distribution of the blocks of the remaining subjects, highlights that there has been a distribution “very cross” that has allowed the representation of all specialties. “As always, there has been the presence of the great core subjects, such as Cardiology, Neurology, Gynecology, Psychology or Pediatrics, but also with the participation of other subjects that have been gaining weight in recent years, which allows us to have a broad view of the MIR”, he explains, referring to specialties traditionally less present such as Geriatrics or Allergology, among other.

As a first reflection, the expert considers that the real difficulty of the exam lies in the reaction of the candidates to the answers that make it up. “It is difficult to make an objective assessment of the difficulty at this time. Regarding the evaluation that the professors have given to the MIR 2022, it can be said that the difficulty is considered similar to that of previous exams, with representation of very difficult, very easy and medium questions”, he adds, emphasizing that the questions of medium difficulty are those that mark if an exam is really discriminative.