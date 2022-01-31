Finally! Cruz Azul and the Chilean Iván Morales reached an agreement

abigail parra

Mexico City / 30.01.2022 21:55:53





It seems that the end of a novel has come in which the negotiations turned off and on between Cruz Azul and Ivan Morales, since Chilean player reached an agreement with that club to, now yes, become the forward that Juan Reynoso requested for this Clausura 2022 before the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez.

Morales will sign a three-year contract with the cement companies that they were also able to reach an agreement with Colo Colo de Chile to take over the footballer’s services.

With 22 years of age, Morales looks like a promise of soccer in his country, even if his behavior has left much to be desired for the controversies in which he has been involved regarding parties and alcohol.

Morales would fill the forward vacancy left by Jonathan Rodríguez in the sky-blue squad, in addition to be one of the most important positions, along with central defense in Reynoso’s petitions.

Now the sky-blue directive will wait for the footballer to sign the contract that has already been worded, since it should be noted that the player is with the Chilean National Team who will play on Tuesday against Bolivia in the Conmebol qualifiers for Qatar 2022. It should be remembered that precisely this Tuesday, February 1, the transfer market closes.