FC Barcelona | PSG wants to include two footballers in the operation for Ousmane Dembélé

Against all odds, it seems that PSG and FC Barcelona could reach a signing that satisfies both parties. If a few hours ago, we were advancing from signings.com that the Parisians had a verbal agreement with Ousmane Dembélé for June, this operation could be advanced, and closed, before the closing of the winter market.

Now, as the Barcelona press points out, something is cooking inside the Camp Nou. And it is that Barça and Paris Saint-Germain are intensifying contacts to find a solution for the French winger. In that sense, two names have emerged in a hypothetical exchange between both clubs.

Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi, heading for Barcelona?

As we already know, Xavi wants to strengthen, however, the left lane and the attack of his project at Can Barça. With the names of Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi on the table, both with just a few minutes in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in Paris, the operation could be closed in less than 24 hours.

Both footballers would come to occupy the needs of the Egarense for the second part of the season. With the conversations for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang advanced, only the Spanish winger would be vital in this exchange, which would mean the definitive goodbye of Ousmane Dembélé.