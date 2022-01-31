Fat Thor is not the official name of the character in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The sense of humorwith some simple and quite white jokes in general, is one of the characteristic ingredients from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the superheroes live their adventures, there are situations or comments that make us laugh, which serves to relieve some tension. And we only recognize three declared comedies at the moment; although others will come; the two volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy (James Gunn, 2014, 2017) and Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017).

On the other hand, a fact Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019) tells us that executive producer Kevin Feige and his writers wanted continue to exploit the comic vein of the god of Asgard who is played by Chris Hemsworth (Bad times at the El Royale).

When Scott Lang or Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) accidentally escapes the Quantum Realm and the Avengers understand through his intervention that they could reverse Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) lethal snap by gathering the Infinity Stones with time travel, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo ) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) go to Norway to try to recruit the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), and they meet what viewers have called Fat Thor.

The God of Thunder is not called Fat Thor in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios

The God of Thunder had always stood out for his musculature and good looks, and in Avengers: Endgame has deteriorated a lot. The regrets for not going for Thanos’ hateful head with the Stormbreaker ax at the end of infinity war (Russo Brothers, 2018) and, therefore, having been unable to stop him, and the subsequent confirmation, at the beginning of end game, that the Infinity Stones no longer existed, caused him deep discomfort. And now is dedicated to drinking and playing video games with Korg (Taika Waititi) in New Asgard.

His poor condition, without a shave or a good haircut and fat included, are used for comic relief in the film, which has been heavily criticized by viewers who take it all seriously, to put it mildly. They don’t like a case of PTSD and depression being used to make the public laugh. But nevertheless, the official name for him in his situation was not Fat Thor, but Bro Thor, which is related to his carefree, youthful and partying personality, and not to his obesity. A much less controversial option, no doubt.

