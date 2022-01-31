Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel and why he never met his father | fast and furious | Actors | Hollywood actors | nnda-nnlt | CHEK

Vin Diesel, one of the rudest men in Hollywood and with a fortune greater than 225 million dollars, had a life full of conflicts and problems, such as never having met his father. Do you know why he never met him? Pay attention to this note if you want to know more about the real life of the actor who plays Toretto in the “Fast and Furious” saga.

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE ARTISTIC NAME OF VIN DIESEL?

Mark Sinclair Vincent was born in California, United States, on July 18, 1967. When he started working as a security agent in nightclubs, he became so popular with his nickname that he decided to adopt it forever: Diesel.

On one occasion he said that, as he had a lot of energy and was always willing, his colleagues called him Diesel: he never got exhausted. Then he took over the artistic name that comes from the first three letters of his last name, Vincent, accompanied by the nickname that he took from his first job, then being Vin Diesel. She thought he was funny, unusual, and he didn’t hesitate to introduce himself that way every time they asked him what his name was. For two decades it has already been his registered trademark, and not even in his family do they mention him by the name they gave him at birth.

WHY DID VIN DIESEL NEVER KNOW HIS FATHER?

The actor Vin Diesel said that he had a complex childhood and adolescence, with cruel situations and harassment. He never knew his father and that his grandparents did not accept him.

WHY DID YOUR GRANDPARENTS NOT ACCEPT VIN DIESEL’S FATHER?

The actor once said that he never knew his father because his grandparents had not accepted the interracial love relationship, since the man was African and his mother was of English descent.

Although the actor did not go into details, it is believed that his grandparents would have forced his parents to separate. Mark Sinclair Vincent grew up with his mother, Delora Sherleen Sinclair, in the United States and never had the last name of his biological father.

WHY DOESN’T VIN DIESEL HAVE HIS FATHER’S LAST NAME?

The actor’s mother, after forcibly breaking off the relationship with Vin Diesel’s father, soon after, the woman met another man, who raised him as if he were his own son, even giving him his last name. That person, Irving H. Vincent, was African-American, although it is not known if his mother’s parents objected in this case.

The man was a theater teacher and, thanks to the good relationship between them, Vin was introduced to the world of performing arts. Irving accompanied him to acting classes and talked about plays, arousing the little boy’s curiosity, who would already decide then that in the future he would get involved in the artistic environment.