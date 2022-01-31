Famous Actors Who Were Fired From Hit Movies

No one is safe from the chaos that can occur on the film set of a movie, nor from what can happen at some other stage of a project, it must be recognized. Creative differences, scheduling issues for the parties involved, last minute changes, and disagreements of all kinds are some of the things that can happen in the process of making a film. Sometimes everything ends well, but sometimes not so well. Film studios do not always get their way, although they generally achieve what they want because they have all the power to do so, although it is also true that sometimes they run into problems along the way that can somehow overshadow their work.

Some events happen to majors and others are solved without much inconvenience. Sometimes these have to do with movie stars who lend themselves to being the protagonists of a story with the intention of reaching the big screen. The most famous actors have also been through a lot of moments they sure wish they could have avoided, like getting fired. Sometimes when a production is well underway, it turns out that its directors find that it’s not working out the way they’d like it to, or even its producers feel it’s best to change their leads in favor of the story. The truth is that actors like Natalie Portman or Christian Bale are not immune to people working on a project deciding not to have them for certain reasons.

In this article we will tell you about those well-known actors who were fired from movies that became successful. We do not know how they would have ended up counting on them until the end, but it is true that if someone decided to replace them, they had to have a reason, since these films became a great success as soon as they reached the big screen. You might think that celebrities have it easy when it comes to job security. But while it’s true that famous actors enjoy a certain level of privilege, there are no guarantees in the entertainment business, which means they can lose their jobs just like the rest of us. We are not talking about the actors who chose to leave a project, but about those who were invited to leave because, for one reason or another, they were not working.

These are the famous actors who were fired from successful movies and ended up being replaced by others:

Christian bale

In a strange turn of events, Christian Bale technically ended up replacing himself on American Psycho. 67%. This was because Bale was originally offered the role of Patrick Bateman. However, the studio decided to cast Leonardo DiCaprio instead. The studio announced it at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, according to Guardian, and Bale was quite surprised by the news, considering he had been told he would be playing Bateman. The outlet later revealed that DiCaprio was dissatisfied with the film’s direction and had issues with the script and plot. Ultimately, he decided to drop the film and the script went back to Bale, who was once again cast in the role.

Annette Benning

It’s hard to imagine Batman Returns – 81% without Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. Interestingly, if things had gone according to plan, we would actually be thinking of Annette Bening. According vulture, Bening was the director’s first choice for the role, but dropped out shortly before filming because she was pregnant. Many actresses were considered for her replacement, including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Madonna, and Susan Sarandon. But the role ended up going to Pfeiffer, and most fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Colin Firth

Paddington is one of the most beloved characters of all time in cinema in recent years and we got used to his voice, so it would be difficult if we tried to imagine Colin Firth. While the Firth departure from Paddington – 98% presented themselves as mutual, it is clear that it did not work on paper. Director Paul King told Entertainment Weekly that somehow upon seeing the fluffy creature he felt that he just didn’t have Firth’s voice. He said at the time that he was having a hard time finding his voice, and gradually it became clear that Paddington doesn’t have the voice of an older man so Ben Whishaw ended up being perfect.

Megan fox

Megan Fox’s role in the first two Transformers movies helped catapult her to a new level of stardom, but she couldn’t stick around for the entire series. She was fired from the third installment, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 35%, during production after comparing Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler and calling him “a nightmare to work for” in an interview. Producer Steven Spielberg apparently didn’t take the comments well and was the one who urged Bay to drop her from the project. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took on the lead female role in the film, which became one of the highest-grossing films in the series.

Ryan Gosling

You’d think Ryan Gosling had a perfect career, but he was fired from the movie. The Lovely Bones by Peter Jackson. Initially, there were rumors that Gosling was fired because he was too young, but that is not the truth. Gosling was fired from the film because the directors and producers did not take his weight gain well. In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterGosling said he put on weight because that’s what he had imagined the character of Jack Salmon, the grieving father, would look like. He believed that he must weigh 210 pounds. Additionally, Gosling said that he had very little interaction with Jackson in the pre-production process, which contributed to the two not being on the same page. Mark Wahlberg ended up starring in the role.

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard played Lieutenant Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% of 2008. At the time, he signed a three-movie deal with Marvel and was actually making more than his co-star Robert Downey Jr. However, things changed after the film did well at the box office. Marvel reportedly offered Howard a small fraction of what he was supposed to earn on the sequel and even went so far as to claim that the sequel would be a hit with or without him. Howard walked away from the project, later suggesting that the money that was supposed to go to him be offered to Downey. He was eventually replaced by Don Cheadle.

Julianne Moore

Melissa McCarthy was on everyone’s lips thanks to her performance in Can You Forgive Me? – 98%, but we know that Julianne Moore could have been the lead. She has spoken repeatedly about being fired from the lead role in this biopic and said in Watch What Happens Live that the original director fired her and that she thinks she didn’t like what she was doing because they had different ideas of what the character should be. The film took a completely different turn when director Marielle Heller took over and the actress received an Oscar nomination.

Samantha Morton

Her – 95% is a film whose protagonist is an operating system, a lonely man and the unexpected relationship that is born between them. British actress Samantha Morton not only got the job, but completed all of her character shooting for the film, only to eventually be replaced by Scarlett Johansson. According TheDailyBeast, director Spike Jonze made the decision because he felt that Morton was not quite right in the role during post-production. Believing that it was not working, it was that he came to the actress with whom the film was completed.

Edward Norton

For many fans, if not all, there is only one Hulk in the MCU, but the franchise had the green superhero in one of its first films with Edward Norton in the role. It was not until 2019 that Norton revealed what really happened in relation to the change by the studio that has had Mark Ruffalo for many years. In an interview with New York Times, explained why he was replaced as the Hulk for The Avengers – 92%, pointing out that there were creative differences. There he said that he expected a “long, dark and serious” journey for the character, which we really haven’t had at the moment. But it also seems that it was a financial decision on the part of Marvel, since on one occasion he assured that the way in which the company announced it “negated any monetary factor”.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman could have added the movie Romeo + Juliet – 72% to her filmography, but she was fired from the project. An interview of New York Times from 1996 describes her departure from the Baz Luhrmann film as a mutual decision, but it was prompted by 20th Century Fox studio executives who decided she looked too young for the role that was hers at the time. She recalled that the study said that it seemed that Leonardo Dicaprio he was abusing her when they kissed during filming, so she was replaced by Claire Danes, who was two years older.

