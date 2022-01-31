F1 2021: Formula 1 sells products used by Checo Pérez!; authentic jewels for fans of the Mexican

yesi’m a fan, but a big fan of the Formula 1 and you’re looking official products worn by pilots, don’t worry, you don’t have to search the internet or expose yourself to being a fraud, the Great Circus itself has its shop, where you will find great surprises.

Obviously, here you will find products that Checo Pérez has used in recent years. For example, the tires you used in your last year at Racing Point (rear wheel on $14,224, front wheel $12,802), as well as photographs from the 2021 season valued at $2,845.

But neither the prices nor the products stay here. There are 1:8 replicas of the RB16B priced at around 200 thousand pesos ($198,993). For his part, the W11 model at 1:4 scale of Mercedes reaches a cost of $711,167 pesos, while a 2015 tire costs $83,921.

Finally, there are the suits (overalls) of the pilots. One, autographed by Lewis Hamilton, has a value of $113 thousand pesos, while the one you used Fernando Alonso at the Turkish Grand Prix costs $142,239.

