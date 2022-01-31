F1 2021: “Checo Prez is not like Bottas; Valtteri is a loser when it comes to overtaking”

Llast season Valtteri Bottas and Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez staged an interesting duel in the battle between Mercedes and Red Bull. Both pilots played a key role for the figures of their squires, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen being the Dutchman who ended up taking the title in a film closing.

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, makes a devastating comparison between the Mexican and the Finn. “Prez has driven at the same level as Verstappen in a number of races, but that is diluted by how long he has been back on the grid. But Czech is not like Bottas. The big difference between l and Finnish is that Valtteri is a loser when it comes to overtaking. It’s very fast, but it can’t overtake traffic,” he says in the French magazine ‘Autorevue’.

Of course, the last race of last season, in Abu Dhabi, served to increase the figure of the Mexican, with his defense against Hamilton, which was key to Max’s title, and dwarf that of the Finn, lost in the middle of the pack.

And it is that Valtteri Bottas Criticisms have rained down on him everywhere this season. Actually, almost during his entire career with Mercedes. He has never been able to fight for the title with his partner, Lewis Hamilton, until the last grand prix of the F1 season. But, in the past year, the criticism was accentuated by his little help to the British when it came to stopping Max Verstappen. All in all, the Finn finished third in the championship and helped the Germans win the Constructors’ World Championship. That was not worth it to renew and be in Alfa Romeo in 2022.

The Austrian also praised the new champion. “It is clear to us that, currently, there is no driver who can take on Verstappen in qualifying… But then you need someone who doesn’t break down or pass out, and that’s happened with Prez. If you start on Sunday ninth or eleventh, all the qualities that you certainly have in the race will not help you.”

