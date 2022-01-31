Exhaustion in babies can be a warning sign of a heart condition

The identification of certain symptoms is essential, especially in congenital cardiovascular conditions.

Dr. Edwin Rodríguez, pediatric cardiologist at Hospital San Jorge.

The development of some pathologies that compromise the cardiac system and circulation in the pediatric population they tend to originate at an early age or due to congenital causes. For example, exhaustion shortness of breath or lack of motivation can appear as early warnings of this type of disease.

In interview with the journal Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Edwin Rodríguez, pediatric cardiologist at Hospital San Jorge, explains what are the alert cases in which parents should take the child or baby to be evaluated by a doctor.

“Patients who when they go to the pediatrician can see when they have cyanosis, and when this happens specifically it is when the children’s skin changes pigmentation, it becomes darker. (…) It is good to talk or communicate with the pediatrician when the mother observes that the child becomes cyanotic around the lips, fingers or eyes, this is called acrocyanosis, however, it is related to a heart problem when the infant it turns totally blue, the main symptom,” he explained.

He also added: “We can see another problem in the sucking, a baby that when he is hungry and cannot feed himself or that he looks exhausted, it may indicate that he has a lung or heart problem”.

Another symptom that could serve as a cardiovascular alert is the irregularity in the weight and size of the baby, this is determined by the pediatrician when standardized tests are carried out.

“When the baby is bigger, an indication of heart problems is that he is not gaining weight, on the contrary, these children are usually very thin, he is lagging behind in growth, they are children who should be evaluated, since they may have several problems. : cardiac, metabolic or genetic. (…) When the child begins to walk and play and the child’s vitality is reduced or he continually tires, it is another indication to visit the cardiologist”, he maintained.

“Diabetes is one of the conditions that can cause the patient to have heart problems at an earlier age, which is why these children should also be evaluated by cardiologists, (…) another disease is hypertension, a pathology that can occur in anyone, many times this irregularity requires surgical interventions and on the other hand, high cholesterol is another comorbidity that can affect this important organ”, he stated.

Treatments and improvement of prognosis

Technological advances and new percutaneous procedures have made it possible for pathologies that were irreversible in previous years to have treatments and therapies to guarantee a good long-term prognosis. period in that pediatric patient and in turn the risk of complication is also minimal.

“Thanks to technological advances, it is possible that those pathologies that did not have therapy, drugs or a clinical solution, already have all these tools that can extend the life of the patient and not only this but also help improve its quality. Congenital diseases also have a successful solution where they are intervened in Puerto Rico and the prognosis is favorable”, he concluded.