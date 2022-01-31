EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Mexico

Written in TRENDS the 1/30/2022 08:09 a.m.

The price of the dollar in Mexico today Sunday, January 30, 2022 is on average $20.78 Mexican pesos in the territory of our country. Upon purchase, the dollar It is located at an average of $20.42 pesos and for sale at $21.42 pesos.

At exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City (AICM), the dollar it is sold for a maximum of $21.42 pesos.

According to Monex analysts, the Mexican peso depreciated 0.3% against the dollar with respect to the previous closing, which is equivalent to 5.3 cents, operating around $20.81 units against the dollar in the interbank market. Throughout the day, the exchange rate reached a minimum of $20.71 and a maximum of $20.91. Although the peso closed in negative territory, it cut its losses after the SHCP published the 2021 public finance report

Exchange rate in the main banks of Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $20.19 and sells at $21.32

Banco Azteca buys at $19.85 and sells at $20.59

BBVA Bancomer buys at $20.18 and sells at $21.18

Banorte buys at $19..50 and sells at $20.90

Scotiabank buys at $18.70 and sells at $21.70

