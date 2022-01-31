Excellent dancer! Toni Costa captivated her fans with an impressive Samba choreography

U.S – Tony Coast He is an excellent dance professional who has captivated thousands of people around the world. After his intense love affair with Adamari Lopez, many were hooked on his personality and charisma, although others point him out for having separated from the one who made him known in the entertainment world.

The truth is that, beyond fame, Spanish has its own. His passion for choreography has made him go far. Despite the fact that he usually receives constant criticism, the native of Valencia does not stop dancing. And it is that they have come to brand him as bisexual for his way of moving on the track. Something that he has flatly denied.

Leaving the remarks aside, Tony Coast He has a large number of followers who support his passion. In each of his appearances they let him know what an excellent dancer he is and how much they like his videos. A few hours ago, he shared a video of a choreography he made several years ago and took over the eyes.

“Dancing a couple of years ago a Ballroom Samba with Sofia Ghavami to the rhythm of La Rosalía, recorded and edited by the great Enrique flowers. They like me? (Before the expert lawyers, graduates, notaries appear to mess up, ballroom samba is not like Brazilian samba) ”, wrote the Zumba instructor in the caption.

Many fans did not hesitate to react to the new publication of Tony Coast on your Instagram profile. It received hundreds of comments of pure praise. “Excellent dancer”, “You are great”, “I really like it when you dance like that”, “It had to be said and it was said”, “What a talent” and “You are an expert in everything” were some of the messages that could be read.