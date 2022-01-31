Exatlón México: They filter Macky’s departure in real time from the All Star and who replaces her

All ready! The Exathlon Mexico All Star will begin this Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. and important information about the program has already begun to circulate, now Macky González’s departure was leaked in real timethere is even talk of his possible replacement and here we tell you the details.

macky she reached the last instances of the first season, she was one of the most outstanding athletes of the fifth broadcast and for that reason she was summoned to the All Star, a competition that will bring together the best athletes in the history of the reality shows

However, the Amazon has been carrying health problems for days, which would end up taking her away from the beaches of the Dominican Republic, as reported by the Gabo TV channel and it was the participant herself who explained what was happening to her on social networks.

“These days I was a little weak, with a headache, but here we go. It is a very demanding competition, it was six months, sometimes people do not dimension what it is to be subjected to so much stress, to daily competitions and to the changes between cabin and fortress. I had to lose six kilos”, said González.

Thus, Macky would put his health as a priority and, following the aforementioned source, Doris Del Moral will be the one to replace her. It should be remembered that Doris had a prominent participation in the first season, but her performance was affected by an injury, then she appeared again in the fourth season.

Who will be in the Exatlón México All Star?

According to reportsthe All Star Exathlon will last just under three months so that the athletes can fulfill the rest of their commitments, in addition, There will only be one absolute champion.

In that competition will be the Guardians vs Conquerors finalists (Koke ​​Guerrero, David Juárez, Marysol Cortés and Zudikey Rodríguez) as well as these champions and finalists:

– Ernesto Cazares

-Aristeo Cazares

-Mati Alvarez

-Anne Lake

-Evelyn Pebble

-Heber Gallegos

-Heliud Polished

-Patrick Araujo

-Nataly Gutierrez

-Javier Marquez

