Exatlón México: Injured, mixed duels and everything that happens in REAL TIME in All Stars

The first program has not been presented through the screens of Azteca 1 and, even so, Exathlon Mexico All Star is already giving much to talk about in the world of social networks thanks to the enormous ambition of the production to bring together the best of the national deck, which has begun to be present on the beaches of Dominican Republic.

With the grand finale of the fifth season to be played this Sunday night, the first program of Exatlón México All Star will be presented to viewers this Monday January 31 sharp at 7:30 p.m., a project that hopes to win back the followers of the thousands of fans who have followed all the seasons of the reality show.

That said, it is necessary to talk about everything that has happened in real time in this sixth season, which has brought with it endless controversies just in its first episodes, having as protagonists emblems that managed to champion in the past and elements that will seek revenge in this new project.

This is what happens in Exatlón México All Star

During the advance and the first spoilers that have been seen through social networks, it can be confirmed that the mixed duels will be a complete reality in this sixth season. The above thanks to the desire of Mati Álvarez to face Ernesto Cázares, winner of the first season who returned to this one to be one of the leaders of the blues.

In real time, users believe that, if this duel had taken place, the winner would have been Mati for his speed and, above all, for his aim. Within these mixed duels there is also the one that faces Patricio Araujo with Ximena Duggan, same that would be immersed in a controversy for the following reason.

According to the advances, the former professional soccer player would have suffered a strong fall within the circuits, which would have forced Antonio Rosique a for this competition to know the state of health of one of the most effective participants of Exathlon Mexico.

Finally, another of the most striking participants is Anne Lake, member who reached the final of the first season and who, after having rejected his participation in this sixth edition for the first time, returned to establish a new rivalry with Macky González, whom he already knows from his past a few years ago.

