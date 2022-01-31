Exatlón México: Injured, mixed duels and everything that happens in REAL TIME in All Stars

The first program has not been presented through the screens of Azteca 1 and, even so, Exathlon Mexico All Star is already giving much to talk about in the world of social networks thanks to the enormous ambition of the production to bring together the best of the national deck, which has begun to be present on the beaches of Dominican Republic.

With the grand finale of the fifth season to be played this Sunday night, the first program of Exatlón México All Star will be presented to viewers this Monday January 31 sharp at 7:30 p.m., a project that hopes to win back the followers of the thousands of fans who have followed all the seasons of the reality show.

