Exatlón México: All Stars Hungary defeats the Mexicans WITHOUT MERCY for this reason

All ready! The Exathlon Mexico: All Star will begin next Monday, January 31, it will feature the participation of the best athletes in the history of the reality show, which is why a lot of information has circulated about it, in fact, it has already been leaked that the All Star from Hungary mercilessly defeated a Mexican team and here we tell you all the details.

It turns out that, according to the Analista TV channel, the European team beat a Mexican ‘All Star’ made up of rookies and eliminated from the fifth seasonnot by the elite group made up of champions and finalists, which caused an intense debate among fans of the program on social networks.

Related news

That Aztec team would be made up of Ramiro Garza, Jair Cervantes, Antonio González, Uriel Pizaro, Daniela Reza, Mariana Khalil, Ximena Duggan, Tanya Núñez and Paulina Martínezall contenders in the battle between Guardians and Conquerors.

Following the same source, one of the reasons why they would not have sent the real All Star is because the broadcasts were only going to be in Hungary, although it will be necessary to wait for the official announcements to confirm the information.

Who will be the champions of the fifth season of Exatlón México?

The Analista TV channel also affirms that the titles of the fifth season of Exatlón México they will be blue Marysol Cortes will beat Zudikey Rodríguez and Koke Warrior will do the same with David Juárez.

In this way the Guardians vs Conquerors competition will conclude and only a few hours later the all-starwhich will last a few months and will have only one absolute champion (it will not be divided into men’s and women’s) from among the following athletes:

-Mati Alvarez

– Ernesto Cazares

-Aristeo Cazares

-Javier Marquez

-Evelyn Pebble

-Anne Lake

-Nataly Gutierrez

-Patrick Araujo

-Heliud Polished

-Heber Gallegos

-Koke Warrior

-Zudikey Rodriguez

-David Juarez

-Marysol Cortes

DRM