Exathlon All Star: They filter that the red man is already OUT of the competition

Exathlon All Star It will start this Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m., and although the official premiere on TV Azteca of this special edition of the most demanding sports reality show on Mexican television has not yet been made, the spoiler experts do not rest. , and since the recordings started last week, it has already been leaked who could be the first athlete eliminated.

This competition will bring together the best of the best at the sports level of the participants who have been part of Exathlon Mexico and whoever is the winner will show that he is the maximum champion of the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Exathlon All Star: They filter that the red man is the first eliminated from the competition

Just yesterday the Grand Final of Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, where Marysol Cortés and Enrique “Koke” Guerrero were the winners, confirming the information that had been shared on spoiler sites.

That same day it was leaked that the first eliminated from Exathlon All Star It would be the gymnast Ana Lago and nothing more and nothing less than in an Elimination Duel against her archenemy, Macky González. However, this has been denied by the “Queen of Spoilers”.

Through the Facebook page, ‘Queen K 1’, the “Queen of Spoilers” shared that it will not be Ana Lago who becomes the first eliminated from Exathlon All Star, but it will be a man from the red team.

Within the red team of this edition, are Aristeo Cázares, Pato Araujo, Heliud Pulido and Heber Gallegos, so, if this information is confirmed, it would be one of these four who will leave the competition.

Although for now the name of the athlete from the red team who would be eliminated is unknown, in the same Facebook post, users would not like any of them to come out, because the four are very strong competitors and have earned the affection of the public. On the other hand, there are fans who have expressed support for their favorite and hope that it will not come out this Sunday, February 6.

Do not miss all the details and the development of the competition in the premiere of Exathlon All Star, tonight at 7:30 p.m., through the Azteca UNO signal.