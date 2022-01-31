Euphoria: from Frida Kahlo to Titanic. Did you see the references?

“Euphoria” has positioned itself as one of the most watched series on the platform HBO MAX and every Sunday, with the premiere of a new episode in its second season, fans turn to social networks making the plot, starring Zendaya in the main role of “Rue”, as one of the most commented topics.

In the fourth chapter, the series showed some sequences where the characters of “Rue” and “Jules” -played by Hunter Schafer- manifest their love recreating some emblematic works of art or references to other films, in which even the legacy of Frida Kahlo came to light for a few seconds.

Beyond the theories that fans develop trying to guess where this adaptation directed by Sam Levinson -the original work is from Israel and created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin- viewers highlighted the art and concept that the series demonstrated by proposing these art or film references in the love affair between “Rue” and “Jules”.

Which are?

“Ghost, the shadow of love”

TWITTER/@richliar



Among the references that the public distinguished in the recent episode, the famous scene from the film “Ghost: the shadow of love”, from 1990, starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, in which both share a unique moment making a clay figure.

TWITTER/@richliar



This painting is one of the most representative of the Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, and that at the time meant a visual and conceptual revolution by showing nudes considered “unjustified” in the face of the conservative of the time when religious themes were not explored. The famous painting is currently in the custody of the Uffizi Gallery.

TWITTER/@richliar



Another passionate scene between “Rue” and “Jules” is their recreation of the film “Brokeback Mountain”, directed by Ang Lee and starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film premiered in 2005 and was one of the most nominated and awarded after its premiere at art festivals, commercial theaters and the main film competitions, managing to be recognized with three Oscar statuettes.

TWITTER/@richliar



Undoubtedly, it is enough to see the silhouette of a hug on the edge of the bow of a boat to refer us to the mythical scene of “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, under the direction of James Cameron, in 1997.

This film marked the opening of commercial films to nominations and awards in the most important film competitions in an attempt to attract new audiences and introduce new more contemporary stories, winning at the time 11 medals at the Oscar Awards.

TWITTER/@richliar



The legacy of the Mexican painter also came out as a reference in one of the sequences of “Euphoria”, showing the character of “Jules” characterized as Kahlo in her work “self portrait” as Tehuana, from 1943.

TWITTER/@richliar



the famous painting “The Lovers II” by René Magritte is also staged by the protagonists of Euphoria, bringing to live-action the famous scene created in 1928 in Paris. Currently this work is part of the exhibition of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

TWITTER/@richliar



Referring to the classic tale of “Snow White” in its animated adaptation by Disney, Euphoria alluded to one of the most memorable scenes in the film, where “Snow White” is awakened by a kiss of love. Although most of the artistic and filmic references in the series were recreated in live-action, in the case of this fragment of

“Snow White” the series reinterpreted it from the animation.

TWITTER/@richliar



One of the most media photographs among musicians John Lennon and Yoko Ono is the one taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz, who captured this intimate moment between the two stars and was later immortalized worldwide on one of the most iconic covers of The Rolling Stones, and as a tribute “Rue” and “Jules” recreated the scene.

AF