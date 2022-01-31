Éric Abidal’s wife assures that the PSG player Kheira “Hamraoui is diabolical”

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Kheira Hamraoui. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eric Abidal’s wife, Hayet Abidal, whose name was implicated in the investigation into the assault suffered in November by the PSG soccer player Kheira Hamraoui, She assured this Monday that she felt betrayed and taken “for an idiot”, and called “diabolical” to the player and lover of her husband.

“I opened the doors of my house to her. I went to support her in her matches in Barcelona. My children still remember her. (…) This girl is diabolical,” he said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The three coincided in Barcelona, since the player was at the Spanish club from 2018 to June 2021 and the former French international was Barça sports director between 2018 and 2020.

Hamraoui, 32, was hit in the legs with an iron bar by two hooded men on the night of November 4, outside Paris, while driving with her PSG teammate Aminata Diallo.

Investigators questioned Diallo about the possibility that she hired the hit men to injure Hamraoui and thus gain his starting job at PSG, but he was released without charge, and he also explored possible personal revenge.

“I have nothing to do with this case,” said Hayet Abidal, married in 2007 to the former player and mother of their five children.

Hayet said she found out about the extramarital affair after of the aggression and asked for a divorce when Éric Abidal confessed it to him.

“Our marriage has been through a lot of bumps that I’d rather not talk about, and of course, Kheira Hamraoui was not the first. Eric didn’t apologize to my face and He has never defended me either. of the accusations or rumors that weighed on me”, he lamented.

Hayet Abidal said she felt hurt because when the player arrived in Barcelona they became friends.

“I helped her to integrate, as I do with many players. Until I discovered, after a while, that she had strange and sometimes out of character behavior with my husband and other men. I didn’t hear from her again until this story“, he claimed.

Hayet Abidal believes that Diallo is another collateral victim and sees “feasible” the possibility that a deceived woman would like to take revenge.

According to information published in November about the case, Diallo and Hamraui heard one of the assailants say: “So what’s going on? Do we sleep with married men?“.

“I have received an incredible amount of messages on Instagram from wives of husbands, famous or not, who have gone through the same thing as me with Kheira Hamraoui. Investigators have a lot of work ahead of them,” said Hayet Abidal in Le Parisien, where she also stressed that Hamraoui may not be telling the “whole truth”.

