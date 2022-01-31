Enviable career! We celebrate Justin Timberlake’s birthday

U.S. – Justin Timberlake turns 40 this January 31, the remembered pop singer is one of the most successful of his generation. To commemorate his birth, we will review his beginnings to his moments of greatest success. He is undoubtedly a pop legend.

The singer is one of the celebrities who came out of the well-known television program, “The Mickey Mouse Club”. Stars like Christina AguileraBritney Spears and the actor Ryan Gosling. There the singer was able to begin to demonstrate his talent for dance and music, which helped him form one of the most remembered youth groups of the nineties.

We talk about N’Sync, which he joined at just 14 years of age, was certainly a long shot. The group became as successful as the Backstreet Boys, even being their biggest rivals. Such was the success that they quickly got diamond discs having Justin Timberlake as one of the leaders. The choreographies were learned by all the young fans.

Although the whole band was famous, the one who achieved the most was Justin, it is that he even fulfilled his dream of being the opening act for Janet Jackson. In addition, she participated in a video clip of Elton John where he played a younger version of the singer. This and different events with the band, led him to leave when they were at their peak of world fame to start his solo career.

In 2002, Justin Timberlake embarks on a new adventure with his first solo album called “Justified”. Where he got several hits, especially with the song “Cry Me a River”. After this, the artist’s career did nothing but grow non-stop, leading him to be the symbol he is today.



