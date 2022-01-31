Emma Stone thinks Cruella de Vil is “the complete opposite” of her

The actress’s performance in the film has been critically acclaimed.

ruella’ is the latest film by Emma Stone that has achieved great success at the box office. The production inspired by the antagonist of ‘101 Dalmatians’ revitalized the era of cinema this 2021 after a resounding year of pandemic, and this It is accompanied by favorable reviews both for the film and for the actress who plays this enigmatic character.

As we all know, the famous Hollywood star has great acting talent, which has earned her an Oscar and a Golden Globe. If with ‘La La Land’ she made us love her with her brilliant performance, with ‘Cruella’ has made us praise her, because although her performance was genuine and convincing, For her, it was quite a challenge.

In an interview with Efe Stone revealed that he is very different from the character immortalized by Glenn Close in the Disney movies ‘101 Dalmatians’, whom pointed out as “the best Cruella of the cinema”.

“Cruella is a character who doesn’t care about anyone liking her, it’s the complete opposite of what I am, who seems to always say ‘please, please’ looking for approval,” said the 32-year-old actress who recently became a mother of a beautiful baby.

With the colossal success that ‘Cruella’ has generated it is inevitable to think of a second film, especially due to the opening that the film leaves us in the final moments of the plot.

However, Emma Stone for now tries to enjoy her personal life and experiencing her facet as a new mother with her husband, Dave McCary, whom she married in a private wedding ceremony in 2020. Images: Clasos

