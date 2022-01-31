Emma Stone and her nod to Cruella at the premiere of the film

Emma Stone has returned to the red carpet in style. This week Hollywood has returned to normal with the premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Cruella’, which will hit theaters and Disney+ on May 28. The city of Los Angeles has been the setting chosen to premiere this production starring the Oscar-winning actress, who has made her first public appearance after giving birth to her first child with David McCary at the end of March.

A very special occasion for Stone, who has dazzled with a style of ten full of nods to the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’. Emma has been completely successful with a ‘total look’ by Louis Vuitton, a firm of which she has been an ambassador for years, with which she has claimed the suit jacket on the red carpet.

Emma Stone at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ in Los Angeles jordan strauss

The actress has posed spectacularly with a set of black jacket and pants that fits her like a glove and that she has combined with a white shirt with a bow that has provided an elegant touch to her style. The choice of black and white has not been casual, since they are two of the most representative colors of Cruella de Vil.

Detail of Emma Stone’s manicure and handbag at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ in Los Angeles jordan strauss

An impeccable outfit that has been finished off with the other iconic shade of the villain, red, present in the original briefcase-type handbag and in her ‘beauty look’. Stone has chosen this same color to dress her nails, as well as her lips, painted a very intense red color reminiscent of the one worn by the fur lover in the Disney movie.

Emma Stone makeup at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ in Los Angeles jordan strauss

Emma has also surprised with her hairstyle, with much longer hair that this time she has worn wavy and parted on the side for a more casual look. As for her makeup, the actress has used a black eyeliner and false eyelashes to define her look and some brilliant ones that add a sparkly and original touch to her ‘beauty look’.

