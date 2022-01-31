Emma Stone and Emma Thompson dazzle with print looks in ‘Cruella’, the latest Disney movie

During the pandemic the cinema has been stagnant without premieres. Now that we are beginning to see the light thanks to vaccination, one of the most appealing plans is to go to the movies. And the May 28 One of the most anticipated films of the year arrives on the big screen: cruel.

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are the stars of this production, where the wardrobe is undoubtedly another character. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, winner of two Oscars for Mad Max: Fury Road and A Room with a View has been in charge of creating the dazzling designs of the film. The main cast looks 277 costumes, Cruella has 47 changes and the Baroness 33 changes, and 40,000 props items were used. Numbers that demonstrate the impressive work that has been done in this fantastic production.





The first time we met the character of Cruella de Vil was in the pages of Dodie Smith’s book in the 1950s. Later, she came to life on the big screen in the 1961 Disney animated film, also in the live-action remake of Disney of 1996 and its sequel of 2000. Today the character of Cruella de Vil continues to fascinate thanks to her exuberance, her theatricality and her acid wit.

In this image we see her with a spectacular creation in which the tail created with 5,060 petals and 393 meters of organza is striking. One last!





cruel, set in London in the 70s in the midst of the revolution punk rock, tells the story of a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves fascinated by their desire for adventure, and together they build their own lives on the streets of London.

One day, Estella’s style for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend (played by Emma Thompson) but their relationship brings to light certain events that will make Estella choose her perverse side and become turn into a vengeful Cruella.





Disney’s new live-action film, directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), is released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ through Premium Access at an additional cost. The film tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous villains, none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil.

a wonderful wardrobe





The costumes are absolutely wonderful, one more character in the film. Many hours and much effort went into creating the various outfits from Cruella. The designer tells us that: “I led the team that was Sarah Young, Sheara Abrahams and Sally Turner. They are all accredited costume designers. They covered different areas. If we hadn’t acted like that we wouldn’t have made it. We also have a team of buyers dedicated to looking for clothes, in addition to the seamstresses. The task was enormous but wonderful”.





The 1970s in London was a very specific period during which there was a culture shock in society and in fashion. On one side was the elitist and aristocratic world with names like Dior, Balenciaga, Givenchy and then Mary Quant, to whom we owe the mod look, which in the film is represented by the House of the Baroness and the Regent’s Park symbols of wealth.

On the other hand, the movement punk, Represented by the lower-class squatters of Notting Hill, it was the banner of inventive, self-taught aspiring designers with wholly original styles like Vivien Westwood and later on alexander mcqueen, on which is based the look of Estelle. The clash between those two worlds provides the context for Cruella’s story.





Beavan tells us that she read the script and thought it was so fun and daring: “It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done. The number of outfits Emma Stone wears exceeds anything I’ve ever done.” The actress has a total of 47 costume changes and Emma Thompson 33. The designer had to create a language for both characters, not only in the clothes they wore, but also in the clothing lines that each of them created. The result is fascinating and very creative. Fashion was omnipresent, so much so that Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser each had 30 suits.





Estella starts out being a bit punk, but its true aesthetic consists of recycling certain garments to turn them into others. It starts out quite daring and becomes very chic and sophisticated. Its aesthetic is inspired by a photograph of Nina Hagen, the German punk rock-New Wave singer.

The Baroness is more old-fashioned. She wears thick taffeta, silk and satin gowns, lots of turbans, with a palette of warm browns and golds, as Cruella totally takes over black and white. “It’s very statuesque, very Dior. We wanted to recreate the old movie divas, from Joan Crawford to Elizabeth Taylor,” adds the designer.





In the film there are three great galas that required a very special wardrobe: the dance of María Antonieta de la Baroness that Estella witnessed at the age of 12; the black-and-white dance in which Cruella appears in a red dress from Artie’s thrift store, with a white cape that catches fire and is blazed by computer-generated effects; and the Charity Gala in which Estella has sent black suits and black and white wigs to all the guests.





There are also other moments where Cruella outshines the Baroness, such as the moment when she arrives on a motorcycle in a gleaming black leather jumpsuit with shoulders made of tires, a dress that wraps around the Baroness’s car, a ‘truck of Trash’ with a 40-foot train, made for the Baroness’s 1967 evening wear collection, and a Dalmatian-inspired coat. “It was important to me that Cruella be dressed in black, white, gray and red,” explains Beavan.





To complete the outfits The filmmakers turned to makeup and hair designs by Nadia Stacey. His task was to design 152 wigs for the Marie Antoinette Ball and 88 wigs for the Baroness’s Viking Gala Benefit Ball. The preparation time for each wig was 4 hours.

For Stacey, the biggest challenge was making Cruella look different enough from Estella that the Baroness wouldn’t know she was the same person. The make-up artist explains that: “Cruella’s looks had to be spectacular, but in the case of Estella, I wanted to create a very special look, and my reference was almost always Debbie Harry. It had a not too flashy but very cool look, slightly resembling ’70s punk.”





“In the case of Cruella, you had to go big. Her looks had to be impressive every time she appears on screen. Also, since she was someone who was so fashion-conscious and always playing around with her looks, I thought she was also I would give a lot of importance to hair and makeup,” she adds.





Adds Stacey: “With the Baroness, we wanted to make sure it was flawless. Perfect. Nothing should be out of tune. Her look is thought out to the smallest detail. We wanted the silhouette to always be the same. There is always something that pulls it back, be it the hair far removed from the face, and it conveys severity, a certain harshness. Her hairstyle and look were more like the 1950s style. She has a bit of Audrey Hepburn to her.”





















photos | Disney