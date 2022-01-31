Emma Roberts in Costa Rica

Another day and another celebrity is in Costa Rica. This time it’s Emma Roberts relaxing and enjoying her time in Costa Rica. However, unlike Ashton Kutcher, who is in Costa Rica at the same time, we know where this actor is.

Thanks to her Instagram message, she is currently in hacienda altagracia trying to get rid of everything after giving up a lot in public with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she had a son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. Garrett was recently arrested for public intoxication, and his recent trip comes less than a week after his and Garrett’s resignations became news.

Emma Roberts, the niece of another famous actress, Julia Roberts, became known for her lead role as Addie Singer on Nickelodeon’s teen television series, and has appeared in such films as Aquamarine and, more recently, Paradise Hill and Holiday. .

has said that While in Costa Rica, he experienced “a most wonderful environment, the friendliest people, the most impressive experiences. No Malta expects to return!”

Riding High: In the new Instagram she launched on Saturday, Emma Roberts rides near her hotel