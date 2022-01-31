Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan represent ‘Love in the mountains’ in movie theaters in Ecuador | Cinema | Entertainment

The film is directed by the American John Patrick Shanley.

british actors Emily Blunt Y jamie dornan They will star in a love story, however, to be happy they must go through several tests, mainly the disputes of their families.

Ireland is the setting for the movie Wild Mountain Thyme (love in the mountains), in which Blunt will play Rosemary Muldoon and Dornan will play Anthony. It premiered yesterday in movie theaters in Ecuador.

Also part of the main cast are Christopher Walken, who will play Tony, Anthony’s father, and Jon Hamm as Adam, the nephew who will try to buy Tony’s farm.

The 102-minute film is directed by John Patrick Shanley and it is an adaptation of his musical work Outside Mullingar, released in 2014, in which actors Brian F. O’Byrne, Dearbhla Molloy, Peter Maloney and Debra Messing were on stage.

“Welcome to Ireland. Once upon a time there were two farms. The Muldoon farm, where Rosemary lived, and later, mine, where my son Anthony asked his only question to the stars: ‘Why did you make me like this?’”, narrates Walken’s character in the film’s trailer.

the british Amelia Warner, Dornan’s wife, is the composer of the film’s music. His works include the score for Mary Shelley (2018), which starred actress Elle Fanning.

One of Dornan’s best-known roles is Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Grey, and Blunt’s is Mary Poppins Returns. During an interview with the American Nischelle Turner, Blunt confessed that he did not see Fifty Shades of Grey. “I had seen Jamie in The Fall and I had seen him in Private War, and that was it really. So I had no kind of perception that he was like, you know, whatever Christian Gray was.”

Review

“She almost wins our hearts with the performances, the colorful County Mayo landscapes and her romance, but Shanley keeps us at bay in the climatic sequences,” said Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun-Times.

“John Patrick Shanley has made a film that many will enjoy but very few will understand,” said Peter Debruge of Variety.

“Writer-director John Patrick Shanley alternates between the tender and the cloying, but Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan help make this concoction digestible,” Alonso Dural reviewed from TheWrap. (AND)