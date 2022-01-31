Eight out of 10 hospitalized for covid-19 were not vaccinated

▲ Russia recorded 113,122 new cases in 24 hours, its third record in a row. In the image, a hospital in Moscow.Photo Ap

Laura Poy and Carolina Gomez

Newspaper La Jornada

Sunday, January 30, 2022, p. 7

In Mexico, eight out of 10 people hospitalized for covid-19 are not vaccinated, according to data from the federal and state Health Secretariats, some of which report a growing number of patients who have not received the biological and even deaths in serious cases.

Data from the Ministry of Health (Ssa) indicate that, on a national scale, just over 78 percent of hospitalized people have not applied any biological, which coincides with the figures reported in Mexico City. This week, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, reported that the same percentage is observed in the hospitals of the capital’s Ministry of Health.

In the state of Mexico, a recent study in 25 state sanatoriums revealed that from September 2021 to date, 1,890 patients were treated in covid areas, of which 81 percent had not received the covid-19 antigen.

San Luis Potosí reported this Friday 323 people hospitalized and 2 thousand 54 new cases. 12 deaths were added, of which the state health authority confirmed that nine were not vaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned at the end of 2021, when the omicron variant was already present in most countries, that a pandemic would be faced at two speeds: that of the vaccinated, who, although they can be reinfected The vast majority will develop a moderate condition, and that of the unvaccinated, who represent between 80 and 90 percent of patients with serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.