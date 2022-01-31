“Don’t Look Up” narrowly falls behind Netflix’s Red Notice audience record | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

“Don’t look up” (or “Don’t Look Up” for its name in English) was close to reaching the record for hours of viewing in Netflixaccording to the brand page Top 10. The film “Red Alert” (or “Red Notice”) leads the record with 364 million hours of viewing for four weeks on the platform, while the second place is held by the film starring Leonardo Di Caprio with almost 360 million in time of views.

In third place is “Blind” (or “Bird Box” in the original language) with 282 million hours of viewing. It is a film at the top of the ranking since 2018, when it was released in November. But everything has its end, and since the premiere of “Red Notice” things have changed for the film starring Sandra Bullock.

So “Don’t Look Up” has gained ground on the platform. A film with celebrities on board such as DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and, to vary the team, also Ariana Grande, was expected to reach the curiosity of users in 89 countries, 58 more than “Red Notice” in international audience.

Netflix knows what matters to people. A story like “Don’t Look Up”, which narrates the journey and frustration of a couple of scientists while the world is ending, captivated the audience. In addition, there is an achievement as a company in recent years, as the platform has grown by 200 million subscriptions since the premiere of “Bird Box”. A change that closed different positions in the viewing hours.

Similarly, the premieres of the 2021 series have marked the ground. This is the case of the monumental “Squid Game” and others such as the second season of “The Witcher” and the third season of “You”. This year, Netflix began with the melodramas and that is how we see premieres such as “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” and “Through my window”, which will arrive on February 4.

