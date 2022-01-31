Does Aquaman leave? Jason Momoa joins the saga of “Fast and Furious”

Jason Momoa will change his role as a superhero in DC Comics to join the cast of the tenth installment of “Fast and furious” as part of the protagonists, something that was confirmed on social networks with a message welcoming the actor.

Although no further details about the film have been revealed, it was revealed that Jason Momoa will be part of the list of villains in the saga in which Dwayne Johnson, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and John Cena.

“Fast and Furious 10” is expected to hit theaters on May 18, 2023 to repeat the success of the previous installment, as the film grossed more than 7 million dollars, making it one of the highest grossing in the world. 2021, says the EFE agency.

Jason Momoa joins the cast of “Fast and Furious.” Photo: Instagram @aquamanmovie

Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Vin Diesel would return to the big screen with the tenth installment, although it could be one of the last films of the cast since it was reported that the 11 would mark the end of his appearances.

Jason Momoa split

The actor who plays Khal Drogo in “game of Thrones“He is going through a complicated moment, because he recently announced his separation from Lisa Bonet on his social networks after 16 years of relationship and was caught with a notable carelessness of his physique.

His shocking physical change has caused alarm in fans and sources close to the actor have indicated that he is going through a deep depression after his death. divorce. However, his new role in “Fast and furious“It would show that the actor is ready to continue his work.

Until now Jason Momoa He has not made any statements about his role in the successful saga, something that The Hollywood Reporter released, but it was reported that he has decided get away from the spotlight for a while and lives in his luxury van that he keeps in the yard of one of his closest friends.

One of Jason Momoa’s upcoming projects is “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” whose filming concluded and will premiere on December 16 of this year, the series “See” is another of the productions in which the 42-year-old actor is found.

Jason Momoa surprises with his physical change. Photo: Instagram

